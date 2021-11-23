‘Completes Our Family,’ says teacher who adopts student who has spent half her life in foster care.

After spending 1,445 days in the foster care system, a 9-year-old Californian was adopted by her former second-grade teacher over the weekend, in a real-life story reminiscent of Matilda and Miss Honey.

Loralie was placed in foster care when she was four years old, but as of Saturday, she is a valued member of the Henry family.

According to the North American Council of Adoptable Children, relatives adopting kin accounted for around 36% of adoptions in 2018, however school teachers adopting a pupil is significantly more uncommon. Loralie’s second-grade teacher, Zoe Henry, told ABC7 that she recognized her as her daughter the moment she walked into her classroom.

“She brings our family together, she brings our lives together.” It’s great because she contributes so much adventure, excitement, fun, and spunkiness to everything we do. While fighting back tears, Henry told ABC7, “It’s amazing.”

Loralie will be spending her first Thanksgiving with her family this week.

Loralie’s touching adoption was part of National Adoption Day in Los Angeles, which had its second virtual event this year.

As part of National Adoption Day in 2021, judicial officials from the Los Angeles Superior Court hosted virtual adoption hearings for over 150 children in foster care in Los Angeles County. Families were able to finalize their adoptions through video, and they were also given gift cards supplied by the LA Rotary Club.

The Los Angeles Superior Court, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, the Alliance for Children’s Rights, and the Public Counsel Law Center collaborated on the event.

“I am tremendously glad that the current pandemic did not get in the way of this very wonderful day,” Bobby Cagle, head of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, said during the livestreamed opening ceremony. Because it is a time of symbolic thankfulness, the Saturday before Thanksgiving was chosen as the annual date for this event.

“This day also serves as a reminder that thousands of youngsters in foster care are in desperate need of a loving, permanent family.” This is an annual commemoration that honors all adoptive parents across the country and celebrates the realization of dreams for countless families and children.

