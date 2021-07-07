Compared to the Rapture, an Alabama gas station is covered in a blanket of bugs.

After an infestation of insects blanketed every inch of an Alabama gas station, a guy claims he was unable to pump petrol, sparking comparisons to the rapture.

Ty Leo was on his way to the Weiss Mart Marina to fill up his automobile when a swarm of what appeared to be mayflies dropped into the forecourt.

In astonishing images, the insects covered the walls, windows, floor, and all of the pumps, which even Leo said he had never seen before.

On Monday, Leo posted a video to TikTok, saying, “Never in my life have I ever seen this many bugs!” “I couldn’t even get gas.”

The video, which looks to show a father and son frolicking in a pile of insects, has been viewed by more than five million times.

Mayflies are generally harmless, but because of their short lifespans, piles of dead bugs can clog drains and make roadways slick.

Many users reacted to the videos with fear and revolution, with Jay9seek exclaiming, “Kids playing in them like it’s snow!”

“Why is there a kid playing in them?” Tara Crane wondered.

“How are these people just walking around like nothing is wrong?” someone wondered. I wouldn’t even venture out of my house.”

“Why isn’t anyone talking about the kid standing in the center of everything like nothing?” inquired a Daughter of Christ.

“Someone email this to Stephen King,” Chase P offered. Next fall, make a reservation.”

“The end times are approaching,” Sam predicted.

“It’s the end of the world as we know it,” Ethereal in E laughed.

“Isn’t this in the Bible?” Landon wondered.

Heath Wiggins compared it to “Stranger Things on the upside down.”

I’ve never seen so many bugs in my entire life! I couldn’t even go to the petrol station #fyp#foryou #bugs #lakelife

“Ya’ll better run out and place an X on your door or whatever you supposed to do,” Ciao said.

Mayfly swarms are common in Alabama throughout the months of May, June, and July. The flies are frequently seen near lakes, including Weiss Mart Marina, which is located on the banks of the Coosa River.

Every year, the website Al.com highlighted their comeback, writing: “The appropriately-named’mayfly’ is making its. This is a condensed version of the information.