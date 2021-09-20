Compared to a fairytale, a woman carrying a picnic basket discovers a bear inside her car.

A woman was startled to discover a bear inside her Lexus, but then proceeded to attempt to cage the animal within her own vehicle.

The remarkable encounter was filmed by a camera put outside a house, and it has already received over 3 million views since being posted to Twitter by user @ijayt205 on Sunday.

It depicts a woman bringing an apple basket to her vehicle. The Lexus door is open—unclear it’s who unlocked it—and she’s greeted by the animal as she approaches and glances inside.

The bear’s appearance causes the woman to fear, and she attempts to force the door shut, trapping the bear inside. The bear, however, is too strong and pushes the door wide, causing the woman to scream and flee, scattering fruit across the driveway.

She can be heard yelling in the distance as the bear quietly exits the vehicle and settles down, before proceeding to sniff the basket that has been left on the floor.

A car horn can be heard at the end of the 42-second film, implying that the woman was attempting to lock the vehicle while the door was still open.

The location of the clip, which is thought to have been shot in the United States, is unknown, but it depicts a misty forest backdrop, prompting many to draw connections with fairytales.

“Carrying a basket of apples while leaving a residence in the woods as a bear shows up,” Solyrical joked. It’s going to give Goldie Locks, and you have to hear both sides.”

“Not the small red riding hood basket…?!?” said @IDoxim.

@SomaKazima remarked, “The fact that she tried to trap him in HER car.”

“Why did she drop the fruit like she was in a fairytale?” Victoria Whitlock wondered.

Houstontx also likened the video to a fairytale, adding, “Little Red Riding Hood and the Three Bears in a Hollywood spin-off with the Lexus seats being exactly right!”

“However, why did she try to close the bear in the car?” Marielle inquired. What was her strategy? haha.”

She showed the Lexus photo to the bear.

twitter.com/KtjYixgkws

September 19, 2021 — IY TM (@ijayt205)

“She’s in a misty forest with apples in a basket and there’s a bear,” Fenty Jr. added.

In. This is a condensed version of the information.