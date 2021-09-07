Companies that donated to Texas abortion bill co-sponsors have been revealed.

Several firms have been revealed as having donated to the lawmakers who co-sponsored the restricted abortion law that was recently approved in Texas.

Senate Law 8, often known as the “heart rate bill,” bans all abortions in the state if medical professionals detect a fetal heartbeat, which can happen as early as six weeks when most women are unaware they are pregnant.

The law went into effect on September 1 after the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against an emergency appeal filed by abortion rights activists to stop it from being enforced.

A number of corporations have donated considerable sums of money to major co-sponsors of Senate Bill 8, according to Popular Information, a publication that tracks companies that donate to lawmakers who support specific political issues.

Companies who had previously held “themselves out as champions of women’s empowerment and equality,” according to Judd Legum, who publishes Popular Information, are among them.

While sponsoring the abortion bill, the newsletter mentions examples of companies making statements about how they support women’s equality and celebrate empowerment.

Over the last five years, AT&T has donated $301,000 to the pro-abortion bill’s sponsors. The mobile phone network released a message recognizing Women’s Equality Day just days before the draconian abortion ban went into force in Texas, according to Popular Information.

Since 2018, Comcast/NBCUniversal has donated $58,250 to SB8’s sponsors, while CVS Health has donated $72,500.

“Past political contributions are by no means a blanket endorsement of an individual’s viewpoint on every subject, nor are they an indicator of where we’ll direct our future support,” a CVS Health representative stated in a statement to Popular Information.

Since 2018, UnitedHealth Group has donated $90,000 to the proponents of Texas’ abortion ban, with Anthem, a health insurance, providing $87,250 over the same time period.

Charter Communications ($313,000), Farmers Insurance ($120,000), General Motors ($72,750), and State Farm ($58,250) are among the other corporations mentioned by Popular Information.

UltraViolet, a women’s rights organization, released its own list of firms that have provided money to the Texas abortion law’s supporters on August 2, including seven that have given more than $100,000.

Six of the seven firms provided more than half of their in-state donations to the, according to the statistics. This is a condensed version of the information.