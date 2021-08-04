Commissioner of the AAC said the organization is not looking to expand and refutes claims that it tried to poach schools.

According to the Associated Press, American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco said the league is not aiming to expand and refuted charges that it collaborated with ESPN to try to recruit schools from another conference.

“In order to influence conference arrangements, our conference has never strategically partnered or planned with ESPN. That is something we would never do. ESPN has never done so and will not do so in the future. On topics concerning our conference, we consult with our television and business partners. Of course, everyone does,” Aresco explained. “However, any claims or assertions that we coordinated with ESPN on the structure of any other league are utterly baseless and terribly irresponsible.”

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby issued a cease-and-desist order to ESPN, accusing the network of pushing another conference to raid the Big 12 while it attempted to work out a deal with Texas and Oklahoma on their route to the SEC.

ESPN was said to be promoting the AAC as a way to entice Big 12 clubs to join. ESPN has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. The parties have agreed not to exacerbate the matter publicly, according to Bowslby.

Aresco stated that he has not spoken with any Big 12 schools, but that the conference will always act in the best interests of the conference.

“Why wouldn’t we consider colleges that are interested in us and will help us build our brand?” Aresco remarked.

“We never discuss whether or not somebody contacts us,” he added.

Aresco has resurrected a shattered conference before.

The American arose from the fall of the Big East in the early 2010s during the final wave of sweeping conference realignment.

After losing several of its top major-college football teams and having the traditional Big East schools break away to become a basketball-centric conference, the league relaunched as the American in 2013 and gained schools like UCF, SMU, Tulane, Houston, and Memphis.

In the seven-year history of the College Football Playoff, the league has become the greatest and most lucrative of the non-Power Five in football, sending a team to the New Year’s Six bowl five times.

The American has promoted its "Power Six" motto, and Aresco has become a vociferous proponent of expanding the College Football Playoff.