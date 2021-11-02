Comments are divided on a Redditor’s decision to teach a lesson by handing out his son’s Halloween candy.

Even during the holidays, many parents expect their children to act in a predictable manner. Halloweenthrowaway9, a Reddit user, asked if they were wrong for handing out their son’s candy after he “had an attitude” in the “Am I the A**hole” topic. Halloweenthrowaway9 took their 9-year-old kid trick-or-treating, and the night went perfectly until they approached one house, according to the post, which received almost 13,000 votes and over 2,000 comments. A sign near a bowl of candy instructed trick-or-treaters to take two pieces, but their son got roughly six pieces, according to the Redditor.

Halloweenthrowaway9 commented, “Of course I corrected him and made him put four of them back, emphasizing that he needed to leave some for the others.” “He had an attitude from then on, and the final straw was when I ordered him to stop snatching so much sweets from people, and he screamed ‘no!'” Halloweenthrowaway9 decided to take their son home and dump his candy into a bowl at that point. Other children collected “handfuls” of candy from the bowl as the Redditor and their son sat outside on the porch.

“He protested that they were taking too much,” halloweenthrowaway9 wrote. “I informed him that he shouldn’t have done the same.”

Halloweenthrowaway9 informed their husband what happened that night when he returned home from work. Despite their husband’s claims that giving out the candy was “cruel,” the Redditor stayed firm in their decision.

Halloweenthrowaway9 wrote, “He stated I was being a jerk and that I should cut some slack on the one holiday where kids get to gorge out.” “I disagree, even though I believe I could have done things differently.” They pointed out that the entire bowl was not given away to youngsters, and even if it had been, they would have purchased candy for their son if he had learnt his lesson and apologized.

The majority of commenters believed that halloweenthrowaway9 did the right thing by taking their son home, but others thought they went too far by giving away his candy.

A commenter remarked, “You wrecked a wonderful childhood holiday over candy.” “You’re deluded if you believe your son will learn to be generous or kind after this.” While halloweenthrowaway9’s son needed to be, another Redditor wrote. This is a condensed version of the information.