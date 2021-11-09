Comcast Xfinity Outage Map as Services Restart Throughout the Bay Area

On Monday evening, Xfinity outages were reported across the San Francisco Bay Area, leaving thousands of customers without service.

Customers in San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and the neighboring areas were affected, according to a Comcast outage map.

Xfinity customers began reporting outages about 9 p.m. local time, and by 10 p.m., over 25,000 had been recorded. Around midnight, customers began reporting that services were working again.

Approximately 60% of people who reported concerns stated they had a complete blackout of Xfinity services, 30% said they had issues with their landline and internet, and 11% said they had signal issues.

Check the outage map to check if any outages have been reported near you.

If your Xfinity services aren’t working, check the outage map, sign onto your account, register your mobile phone number to receive outage information, and then text OUT to 266278. When your services have been restored, Xfinity can SMS you to let you know.

Xfinity customers can use an Xfinity Wifi hotspot until their internet is restored in the meantime.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.