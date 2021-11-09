Comcast Users Report Problems Across the U.S. on the Xfinity Outage Map.

On Tuesday morning, Comcast/Xfinity customers around the country were having issues with their internet services, with outages reported in Chicago, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

On Down Detector, a website that tracks difficulties and outages, there were more than 40,000 reports of disruptions as of Tuesday morning about 9:30 ET. Some consumers claimed they were informed of the outage when they entered into their accounts on the company’s website.

On Down Detector, some people claimed that the outage made it impossible for them to work. The interruption could linger a few hours, according to other consumers.

Comcast was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received in time for publishing.

Insight PA Cyber Charter School, a Pennsylvania-based full-time online public charter school, stated that some people were suffering internet service interruptions. The number of teachers and pupils affected remained unknown, as was the length of the outage.

Students who had access to the internet were instructed to join in to their planned sessions, but were told that if their teacher was not present 15 minutes into the class, they should finish schoolwork through the online school.

The Chicago Tribune’s chief editor, Mitch Pugh, compared the disruption to a “snow day” for people who work from home.

Customers can check the status of their service and view a local outage map on Comcast’s website. However, some users who reported they were having problems with their services said they were told there were no outages in their area when they went to the Comcast website.

In 2010, Comcast launched the Xfinity brand for its internet, TV, and phone services. According to U.S. News & World Report, it is the country’s largest cable internet provider and the most widely utilized broadband provider.

According to U.S. News & World Report, it has a projected 27 million residential users at the end of 2020, and its internet services are available in 39 states.

This story has been updated with further background material as of 11/9/21 at 10:07 a.m. ET.