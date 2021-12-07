colossal ocean sunfish Filmed off the coast of California.

A massive ocean sunfish has been discovered off the coast of California, with kayakers estimating it to be around nine feet long.

Ocean sunfish (also called Mola mola) and southern sunfish (Mola alexandrini) are the world’s biggest bony fish. Adult ocean sunfish can weigh up to 4,000 pounds, which is roughly the same as an adult male rhino.

On December 2, Rich German and his friend Matthew Wheaton were kayaking off the coast of Laguna Beach when they stumbled across a big sunfish just a few hundred yards from the beach. It was the largest sunfish either of them had ever seen, according to German.

German captured and uploaded photographs and footage of the sunfish to Facebook. A close-up underwater shot of a sunfish drifting past the camera appears in one of the films.

He told the Orange County Register that he has seen several sunfish in the ocean before: “I didn’t know what it was the first time I saw one.” It looked like a mutilated shark to me. They have such an odd appearance. They were just lying there.” “It was a unique and very cool thing to experience, and another illustration of why we need to protect the ocean and the magnificent life that makes it home,” he added of the most recent encounter. Sunfish can be found in both tropical and temperate waters.

A massive southern sunfish weighing over 4,000 pounds was found off the coast of Ceuta, a Spanish port city in northern Africa, last month. The sunfish had become trapped in tuna fishing nets, measuring over 10.5 feet long and 9.5 feet wide.

Another sunfish species, the hoodwinker sunfish, was discovered washed up on Sands Beach in Goleta in 2019. This was the first time this species, which was discovered in the Northern Hemisphere in 2017, had been seen.

To confirm the species, Jessica Nielsen, a conservation specialist at UC Santa Barbara’s Coal Oil Point Reserve, collaborated with Thomas Turner, an ecology, evolution, and marine biology professor at UC Santa Barbara, and Marianne Nyegaard, an ecology, evolution, and marine biology professor at Murdoch University in Australia.

Nyegaard remarked in a statement at the time, “I very nearly fell off my chair.” “Tom. This is a condensed version of the information.