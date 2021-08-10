Colorado is paying $1000 to social media influencers to encourage their followers to get the COVID vaccine.

According to the Associated Press, Colorado is paying social media influencers up to $1,000 a month to encourage their followers on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A police sergeant, fashion bloggers, moms, religious leaders, and African refugee activists are among the dozens of influencers hired by the state to disseminate vaccine information and their experiences getting the shot. The state’s #PowertheComeback social media campaign aims to counteract the rising number of COVID-19 cases this summer.

One of the influencers paid by the state to discuss the vaccine is Carlos Cornejo, 32, a police sergeant with 650,000 followers on his Spanish-language Facebook profile.

“Sometimes folks are simply terrified. Cornejo, who has worked with the Rifle Police Department for ten years, stated, “I provide them fact-based information, nothing political, so they can make an informed decision.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Cornejo isn’t your usual social media influencer because he works as a police sergeant in a small town. However, his Facebook page, which had a large following, was exactly what Colorado officials were seeking for when they recruited residents to try to persuade vaccine skeptics.

Cornejo is one of many local influencers who are compensated by the state to provide vaccine information.

The #PowertheComeback campaign in Colorado is aimed specifically at Latino, Black, Native American, Asian, and other communities of color that have historically been underrepresented in health care and are the focus of organizations attempting to increase immunization rates.

It’s part of a growing effort in the United States that uses local social media influencers to reach out to vaccine skeptics on a neighborhood level. Similar programs are underway in Chicago, Oklahoma City, San Jose, California, New Jersey, and other cities.

As the extremely contagious Delta virus subtype sweeps the country, Colorado and other states have attempted lotteries, college scholarships, and other incentives to increase falling vaccination rates.

Cornejo’s Facebook page has become a well-respected source of information regarding what the police in the Colorado River Valley can and cannot do for Latinos.

“It started last year when I witnessed misinformation that directly touched our department, allegations that police were detaining people without a mask,” Cornejo, a 10-year Rifle veteran, said. This is a condensed version of the information.