College students claim that vaccine testing using “aborted fetal tissue” exempts them from mandates.

Students at St. John’s University in New York are challenging the university over its vaccine mandate, saying that vaccine testing using “aborted fetal tissue” exempts them from having to get immunized against COVID-19.

The complaint, which was filed by 17 plaintiffs, was first reported by the New York Post. Because the shots were tested using “aborted fetal tissue or human embryonic stem-cell derivation,” the children claimed that the school’s immunization requirement violated their religious convictions.

According to the Washington Post, the university has questioned the “genuineness of their stated religious beliefs” in court files.

Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Moderna, the three coronavirus vaccines now in use in the United States, do not contain aborted fetal DNA or fetal cells as a component.

In the testing stages of their vaccines, both Moderna and Pfizer used fetal cell lines, whereas Johnson & Johnson used a human fetal cell line termed PER.C6. Fetal cell lines come from decades-old fetal cells, not from more modern operations.

The vaccine has received approval from a number of religious organizations. When “ethically irreproachable COVID-19 vaccinations are not accessible,” the Vatican ruled, “it is morally acceptable to receive COVID-19 vaccines that have employed cell lines from aborted babies in their research and production process.”

The plaintiffs’ attorney, James Mermigis, told the Washington Post that the university is “trampling on students’ religious rights.”

Mermigis was contacted for additional comment by this website, but no response was received before publishing.

In April, St. John’s University, a private Catholic school, stated that all students would be required to be COVID-19 vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination before returning to campus for the autumn semester. The university has made vaccines available to academics, staff, and students at no cost.

Students with documentation of a documented medical condition or religious views would be granted an exception, according to the school. The application date for both exemptions was August 9.

The vaccine requirement does not apply to students who are enrolled in a fully online degree program and live in a remote location.

Brian Browne, a spokesman for the institution, told This website that the school is “dedicated” to its mission despite the legal action.

“St. John’s University remains committed to our vaccination program, with a 98 percent and rising student vaccination rate. This is a condensed version of the information.