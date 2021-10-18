Colin Powell, who was fully vaccinated, died of COVID complications.

Colin Powell, the former Secretary of State of the United States, has died as a result of COVID-19 complications, according to his family. He was 84 years old when he died.

Powell had been completely vaccinated against the coronavirus during his time as Secretary of State under George W. Bush, from 2001 to 2005.

His family described him as a “wonderful and loving husband, father, grandpa, and a great American” in a statement announcing his death, and thanked medical workers at Walter Reed National Medical Center, where he was being treated.

The New Yorker served in the military for more than 30 years before entering politics.

Between late 1989 and 1993, Powell served as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the most senior military leader in the United States, commanding Operation Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf War against Iraq.

His wife Alma, son Michael, and daughters Linda and Annemarie survive him.

This is a breaking story, and the article will be updated as more information becomes available.