Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton? The day before the 5-year mark of Kap Kneeling, Newton was cut.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem at a preseason game five years ago on Wednesday. Cam Newton, the New England Patriots’ quarterback, was released one day before the anniversary.

Newton and Kaepernick were both drafted in the same year, and their careers have followed parallel but divergent routes. Both were at the pinnacle of their professions. Both led their respective clubs to the Super Bowl. Both were dual-threat quarterbacks who are well-known in their respective circles.

Their quarterback prowess has been compared to each other over the last year. Newton spent the most of his career with the Carolina Panthers before being released in the summer of 2020. Many supporters believed Kaepernick should be signed by an NFL team during his free agency period.

Last offseason, Newton joined with the Patriots, while Kaepernick remained unclaimed by any team.

The Patriots released Newton on Tuesday, and they will start rookie Mac Jones from Alabama against the Miami Dolphins next week.

On Wednesday, it will be five years since Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality against African-Americans in the United States. People thought Kaepernick deserved another shot at the NFL in the summer of 2020, after nationwide Black Lives Matter protests following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

When Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016, he explained that it was “larger than football” and a method to draw attention to “bodies in the street.”

In a post-game press conference in 2016, Kaepernick remarked, “I am not going to stand up to express pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.” “This is greater than football to me, and it would be selfish of me to turn a blind eye. There are bodies strewn throughout the streets, and people are enjoying paid leave while committing murder.”

Before the 5-year mark, this website approached a Kaepernick representative, who indicated his calendar was too full for an interview.

Here are the numbers now that Newton and Kaepernick are both available to any club in need of a quarterback, and there are teams in need of either a backup quarterback or a better starting quarterback. This is a condensed version of the information.