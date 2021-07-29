‘Cold-Hearted’ Adam Kinzinger slams Over 1/6 Committee Remarks Laura Ingraham

Representative Adam Kinzinger slammed Fox News personality Laura Ingraham for mocking him for crying during the first session of the House select committee probing the January 6 insurgency at the United States Capitol.

Four police officers spoke at an emotional hearing on Tuesday about the brutality and racist slurs they faced while defending the Capitol from a crowd of Donald Trump supporters who wanted to prevent the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

During the hearing, Kinzinger, a Republican, cried up as he addressed the police, telling them they had “won.” “Democracies are defined not by our bad days, but by how we recover from them,” he continued.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger believes some Republicans are “nervous” about him being on the committee on January 6th.

“Some find it frightening when they are struggling in the dark and the truth is trying to surface… especially those who have actively tried to hide the truth.” pic.twitter.com/dKZi5VOmUG

July 28, 2021 — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom)

That evening on Fox News, Ingraham criticized the cops’ testimony, claiming that “theatrics were intended to elicit an emotional reaction, logic and facts be damned.”

She also offered individuals involved in the hearing phony prizes for their “performances,” including one to Kinzinger and Rep. Adam Schiff for “best use of tears and dramatic pauses in a leading role.”

On Wednesday, during Kinzinger’s interview on CNN’s The Situation Room, anchor Wolf Blitzer asked him about Ingraham’s comments without naming her.

“It was so arrogant and repulsive that one Fox presenter insulted you, referring to your tears as a performance. What are your thoughts on that?” Blitzer enquired.

“Well, I don’t believe that personality on that television show has ever been in uniform,” Kinzinger remarked. Later, Blitzer corrected him, saying “her” should have been used instead.

“I would argue that that is a really cold-hearted thing or that it is simply driven on growing your cold-hearted personality for ratings,” Kinzinger continued.

"The reason it hit me so hard was because I was sitting there getting ready to ask my questions and I realized how essential it is for people to see the humanity of these officers," he continued.