Cohen, Nadler In response to the SCOTUS decision, work is underway on a ‘updated’ Voting Rights Act.

In response to the recent Supreme Court decision upholding two voting restrictions in Arizona, U.S. Reps. Jerry Nadler and Steve Cohen said that they are working on a “updated” voting rights act.

In a joint statement released on Thursday, Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and Cohen, the chairman of the Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties, said, “The House Judiciary Committee will expeditiously complete its work on an updated John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and move to bring legislation to the House floor as soon as possible.”

“Today’s Supreme Court decision in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee dramatically weakens Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which bars discriminatory voting methods or processes based on race, color, or membership in certain language minority groups,” according to the statement.

“This decision makes it much more difficult to challenge policies that discriminate against Black, Hispanic, Native American, and other minority voters, and it elevates the argument that states’ interests in preventing voter fraud – even when there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud – outweigh the burdens these policies impose on minority communities’ ability to vote,” Na writes.

The statement by Nadler and Cohen comes after the Supreme Court of the United States upheld two Republican-backed voting restrictions in Arizona by a 6-3 vote on Thursday. The verdict sustains two Arizona voting regulations that invalidate ballots cast in the incorrect precinct and prohibit campaign workers and activists from collecting mail-in ballots.

The Supreme Court dismissed claims that the voting restrictions unfairly harmed minorities’ voting rights.

“Mere annoyance cannot be enough to indicate a violation,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the majority, adding that “the mere fact that there is some inequality in impact does not necessarily mean that a system is not equally open or does not allow everyone an equal opportunity to vote.”

Justice Elena Kagan claimed in a dissenting opinion that the decision harmed the Voting Rights Act, which she described as “a statute that stands as a monument to America’s grandeur and protects against its baser impulses.”

