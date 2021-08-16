Cocaine worth $1.3 million washes up on a Florida beach.

Authorities in Florida announced on Monday that a bundle of cocaine had washed up on a beach in the Florida Keys and had been retrieved. If the bundle, which weighted about 65 pounds, had been sold, it could have been worth up to $1.3 million.

The bundle appeared to contain 25 individually wrapped packages of cocaine, according to a photo posted to social media by US Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Thomas Martin. They appear to have been packed in a black container together.

Police will not say where the bundle was discovered in the Keys. They said that a “Good Samaritan” discovered the box over the weekend and turned it in.

At this point, there are few more specifics concerning the narcotics collected. The Miami Sector of the US Border Patrol was contacted for comment, but no response was received before publishing.

Drugs washing ashore have been a common occurrence in the Florida Keys, which is somewhat unexpected. According to the Miami Herald, Border Patrol officials found a 2.7-pound brick of cocaine washed ashore on a beach on the island of Little Torch Key just a month ago.

The package was reported after it was discovered by a “concerned citizen.” The value of the brick was estimated to be roughly $61,000. Border Patrol spokesperson Adam Hoffner told the newspaper in a statement, “We appreciate the support from the local community.”

A package of marijuana was discovered on a beach at Geiger Key and turned over to authorities, according to the Herald. The narcotics were wrapped in brown duct tape and weighed about 4.5 pounds, according to reports.

On August 5, a 2.4-pound brick of cocaine was discovered at Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park in Key West, the most popular beach in the Florida Keys. The street value of this bundle was estimated to be $55,000.

“The Good Samaritan alerted local police, who responded quickly. This is a condensed version of the information.