Cocaine and marijuana worth more than $1 billion have been offloaded at a Florida port.

The United States Coast Guard recently offloaded more than $1 billion in cocaine and marijuana at a Florida port, making it the greatest illicit drug discharge in Coast Guard history.

Officials from the United States Coast Guard’s 7th District Southeast offloaded roughly 59,700 pounds of cocaine and 1,430 pounds of marijuana at Florida’s Port Everglades on Thursday, according to a news statement. According to the news release, the illegal narcotics were valued more than $1.4 billion.

The drugs were seized in 20 distinct interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, according to Coast Guard officials. The illegal narcotics were seized with the assistance of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) authorities and Canadian Defense personnel.

“For the past several months, the ship and crew of 150 sailors have worked together using all of the national security Cutter’s capabilities and intelligence, as well as a cooperative effort with the Joint Interagency Task Force South to stop the flow of illegal narcotics across the maritime border,” Captain Todd Vance of the USCGC James said during a press conference announcing the offload.

“This crew and their efforts have dealt a critical blow in the fight against criminal networks,” Vance stated.

Every bale of cocaine on this flight deck that doesn’t make it to our shores is a life spared in New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, or any little town in the United States where drug overdoses are at epidemic levels this year.”

Four of the 20 interdictions took place in the Caribbean Sea over a 10-day period, according to Commander Bill Sanson of the Royal Canadian Navy’s HMCS Shawinigan.

Sanson explained, “Finding a small boat in the Caribbean that doesn’t want to be found is like hunting for a needle in a haystack.” “And boarding those ships at night in 10-foot seas and gale-force winds is not for the faint of heart.”

“This is the greatest illicit drug unload in Coast Guard history,” USCG Vice Admiral Steven Poulin said during the press briefing on Thursday. It’s significant.”

Poulin went on to praise a number of US agencies, including the Department of Defense and Customs and Border Protection, for their assistance in the seizure. Poulin also complimented Canada's government.