Cocaine and Fentanyl intoxication kills a 1-year-old Florida girl.

A Florida mother and father were arrested after their child died from fentanyl and cocaine overdose.

After their 1-year-old daughter died on July 10, Charquez Giles, 26, and Latonia Clemons, 36, are accused of third-degree criminal murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, and child negligence.

After receiving a knock at her front door, the child’s paternal aunt discovered the girl in a car seat on her doorway with no one else nearby, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the aunt, she received a call from family members informing her that the girl need medical assistance. The girl was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center by her aunt, where she was pronounced dead.

Fentanyl and cocaine intoxication were eventually found to be the cause of death by a medical examiner. The circumstances behind the girl’s death are still being examined, according to police.

The investigation was taken over by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, who arrested the two on Thursday.

“We deal with crime all the time, but it’s personal when it comes to children,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet announcing the arrests.

Giles is also accused of child abuse, according to the July 12 arrest record obtained by CBS 12.

The Florida Department of Children and Families got a text message from an anonymous source claiming to have discovered many wounds on a 6-year-old kid.

The kid was placed in another person’s care by a Florida Department of Children and Families investigator on the same day that the 1-year-old daughter died, according to The Palm Beach Post.

The boy explained that he didn’t reveal the injuries because he didn’t want Giles to get in trouble.

The 26-year-old was accused of hitting him with a Gucci belt, tying his hands, stripping him naked, and striking him with a wire rope, according to the child.

Giles became enraged with the youngster after he spilled Sprite on a video game console, causing damage to one of the games, according to the arrest report. Giles is accused of hitting the toddler with a video game controller cord.

Giles allegedly hit him in the face and dug his nails into his ears and neck, according to the child. This is a condensed version of the information.