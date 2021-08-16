Coach Ron Rivera of the NFL goes on an outspoken tirade against the spread of COVID “misinformation.”

In a new Sports Illustrated interview published Monday, NFL Coach Ron Rivera slammed those spreading “misinformation” about the COVID-19 vaccine, saying they are “causing people to die.”

Rivera, the Washington Football Team’s head coach, told the magazine that he finds it aggravating that people spreading COVID-19 falsehoods are given a forum.

“I’m not a doctor, but the vaccines don’t work,’ says one news organization every time they bring someone on. Alternatively, ‘I’m no epidemiologist, but immunizations will give you a third nipple and render you sterile.’ Please, don’t make me laugh. To me, that’s it. Rivera stated, “That should not be allowed.”

He stated that the research behind the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness is apparent, and that he does not understand why individuals are so afraid to get vaccinated.

“They talk about all this distrust, but what’s the problem with us if half the globe wants it and can’t get it? It irritates him,” he explained.

Rivera recalled one of his players telling him that he gets information about the virus via his phone, which he described as an issue, according to the magazine.

Rivera told the magazine that the player informed him with a “big smile” that he had received the COVID-19 vaccine, to which he replied, “straight on.”

Rivera remembers replying, “That’s fantastic.” “It’s much better with the variant.”

The gamer, who Rivera did not name, however, had no idea what the variety was.

“Gen Z relies on this,” he remarked, referring to individuals who get their news primarily through their phones. “And you’ve got those, to put it bluntly, fking aholes who are spreading false information and causing people to die.”

Rivera, a cancer survivor, had his second dosage of the vaccination in February. Despite this, he continues to protect himself by using face masks, as he told the magazine. He added it “scares the hell out of him” when players test positive for the virus.

“These are the guys with whom I deal. I’m near to these individuals, and every now and again I forget to put on my mask for extra protection,” he explained. “I know I’m vaccinated, and I know it’ll keep me from being terminally ill, but it’s still possible for me to contract it. And who knows what might happen? As a result, I must be. This is a condensed version of the information.