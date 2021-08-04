Coach Quentin Hillsman of the Syracuse women’s basketball team resigns over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Following allegations of inappropriate behaviour, Quentin Hillsman, the women’s basketball coach at Syracuse University in New York, has resigned.

On Monday, the institution issued a written statement acknowledging the 15-year veteran’s resignation.

The statement added, “Coach Hillsman and [Syracuse University] agreed that parting ways is in the best interests of the University, the program, and our student-athletes.” “We send our warmest wishes to him and his family. In the coming days, interim leadership for the Women’s Basketball Program will be announced.”

Hillsman’s charges were investigated by a law firm hired by the university. The investigation is ongoing, and the findings will be addressed by the school’s Department of Athletics at a later date.

Hillsman has been attending team exercises in his capacity as coach as recently as 10 days ago, according to Syracuse.com.

Hillsman was named in the claims after The Athletic contacted nine former players and 19 others who were involved with the women’s basketball program. Hillsman’s bullying and other general behavior made the players uncomfortable, according to the report.

The behavior was linked to Syracuse University’s women’s basketball program’s extremely high transfer rate, which was apparently one of the highest in the country. Last season, twelve athletes, including standout Kamilla Cardoso, transferred out of the program. The institution attempted to downplay its transfer rate before The Athletic piece was published by pointing to increased transfer rates at other colleges throughout the country.

Hillsman began his coaching career as an assistant coach in 2005 and was elevated to head coach in 2006. He was an assistant coach for men’s and women’s basketball programs at St. Mary’s College in Maryland, Siena College in New York, American University in Washington, D.C., and the University of Alabama before coming to Syracuse.

Hillsman became Syracuse’s all-time winningest coach and led the Orange to their only trip in the NCAA women’s basketball championship game in 2016. He has a 319-169 overall record.

“We are committed to delivering the greatest experience possible for all student-athletes, one that emphasizes their well-being and prepares them for success in competition, the classroom, their communities, and life beyond Syracuse University,” according to the school’s official statement. This is a condensed version of the information.