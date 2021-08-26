Coach at a California high school is accused of concealing a camera in the girls’ bathroom.

After a hidden camera was discovered in a girls’ bathroom, a high school football coach in California was jailed.

After a recording device was discovered in the restroom used by female students, the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department received a report from personnel at Los Osos High School.

Police said in a statement released on August 25 that they found proof that the camera was installed there by school staff member David Riden.

Since 2015, the 52-year-old has worked at the school as a boys’ locker room attendant and an assistant football coach for the Los Osos Grizzlies varsity football team. On August 24, he announced his resignation from the Chaffey Joint Union High School District.

Riden’s home and vehicle were searched after the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department acquired search warrants.

Several electronic gadgets were seized by detectives during the search. Riden was taken to the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department and interrogated before being arrested and charged with breach of privacy.

He was taken to the West Valley Detention Center for processing.

In a statement, police added, “Detectives are continuing their investigation and will undertake a forensic assessment of the items confiscated.”

We reached out to Los Osos High School for comment.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Detective Bureau of the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department. You can call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME if you want to remain anonymous.

Earlier this month, the same police department arrested a man on suspicion of sending nude pictures of himself to what he believed was a 15-year-old girl, but was actually a deputy.

Jesse Anthony Martinez, 31, is accused of communicating with someone he mistook for a teenage girl via the internet, as well as providing nude photos and video of himself.

Martinez then planned to meet up with the “female” on August 21 at a public park to engage in sexual actions. After arriving at the site, officers detained him on suspicion of meeting a minor for sexual conduct, communicating with a minor for obscene actions, and sending lewd images to the minor.

Martinez is an active duty member of the United States Navy stationed in San Diego, according to detectives.

“Detectives believe Martinez is responsible based on evidence gathered during the investigation. This is a condensed version of the information.