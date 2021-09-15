CNN is calling for Gavin Newsom’s recall in California.

Shortly after the polls closed Tuesday night, CNN called California’s gubernatorial recall race for Gavin Newsom.

Newsom is the current governor of California and the first to defeat a gubernatorial recall election. The Democrat was elected governor in 2018 and will complete his term now that the recall effort has been failed.

If Newsom had been removed from office as a result of the recall, he would have been replaced by the recall candidate who garnered the most votes. There were 46 candidates who qualified for the recall ballot, including 24 Republicans, nine Democrats, two Green Party candidates, one Libertarian, and ten candidates who elected to be on the ballot regardless of party affiliation.

In July and early August, statewide polls indicated that likely California voters were split on Newsom’s removal, but that balance shifted as the September 14 special election approached. Polling statistics have shifted in Newsom’s favor over the previous three weeks, with many expecting that he will beat the recall campaign by a large margin.

Newsom is up for re-election next year, and his campaign website for 2022 is already up and running.

Following the commencement of his own recall campaign in July, Republican Larry Elder was widely regarded as the front-runner among recall candidates. Elder raced to the top of the polls after announcing his gubernatorial campaign, and he has continued to poll many points ahead of his Republican opponents in most polls taken over the last two months.

In the recall election, businessman John Cox, who ran as a Republican gubernatorial candidate in the 2018 election that Newsom won, was also campaigning to replace Newsom. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, California State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, reality television celebrity Caitlyn Jenner, and former Congressman Doug Ose, who withdrew his campaign last month after having a heart attack, were among the Republicans on the recall ballot.

Despite the fact that the California Republican Party elected not to endorse a candidate in the recall election, Newsom was backed by the California Democratic Party and other high-profile Democrats from throughout the country. This is a condensed version of the information.