‘C’mon Dude, Really?’ Howard Stern slams Aaron Rodgers for lying about his vaccine status.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was chastised by Howard Stern on Monday for lying to the public about his COVID-19 immunization status.

The radio personality’s accusations originated from a debate that erupted last week over whether Rodgers, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 after earlier telling reporters that he had been “immunized,” was vaccinated.

“This f**king guy—I’m sorry, but I don’t watch football. I’m not a huge fan of it. I know he’s a great football player, which is why they put up with his nonsense “During his Monday show, Stern stated.

“If there was any decency in this world, you know, I would immediately kick this guy out of the NFL,” Stern added.

Stern went on to argue that the NFL should “throw” both Rodgers and Henry Ruggs III, a former Las Vegas Raiders player, out of the league. Ruggs was released by the Raiders last week after being charged with DUI after a fatal vehicle accident.

“Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. Dude, are you serious? You know, the whole ‘Yeah, I had the antibodies’ nonsense. First and foremost, I have no idea where these individuals acquire their information “According to Stern.

Rodgers stated this week that podcaster Joe Rogan had already given him viral guidance.

“You have doctors who have gone to medical school. I have no idea what’s happening to this country “According to Stern.

The NFL has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, and we will update this article if we receive a response.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.