‘Close the Door, Mr. Bear,’ as shown on video of a bear commanding a woman to close her door.

A video of a woman in New Jersey instructing a bear to close her door—and the bear doing so—has gone viral on YouTube.

Susan Kehoe, a bear activist, shared the video with her 1,500 subscribers on Tuesday. “Bears are extremely intelligent! This bear has figured out how to shut the front door to my home “In the caption, she wrote:

Before opening her door to peek around, Kehoe can be heard asking, “Is it raining outside?” A bear comes in the scene as she panned the camera down the steps to her door.

“Who do we have here?” she exclaims. “Will you please close my door, Mr. Bear?” As the bear approaches the doorway, she repeats the instruction many times. “Mr. Bear, close the door,” Kehoe urges.

The bear then gets a gentle grip on the door handle and pulls it towards itself, almost entirely closing the door.

“You have to finish closing it, dear,” she continues, “otherwise the chilly air will get in.” “Thank you for closing the door, honey.” Vernon’s Kehoe is well-known for her bear encounters. According to nj.com, she was sentenced to a year of probation and a $1,250 fine in 2010 after interfering with state scientists trying to tranquilize a bear so they could update its radio collar.

She was found not guilty of knowingly feeding black bears two years later, according to nj.com.

She was also charged with harassment after reportedly posting on Facebook that two guys had killed a bear in 2017. According to the New Jersey Herald, Kehoe then planned to sue the municipal prosecutor and court administrator for malicious prosecution.

According to The Associated Press, Kehoe was cleared of harassment charges by a judge who invoked free expression.

Black bears are New Jersey’s largest land mammal, and they can be found in all of the state’s counties.

Bears are drawn to human food sources, and the Division of Fish and Wildlife has encouraged residents to take care to prevent bears from being drawn to residential areas. This, according to the article, teaches bears to associate with people. This is a condensed version of the information.