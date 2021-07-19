Clint Eastwood announces his retirement, saying it’s now “too late” to “age gracefully.”

Clint Eastwood sent a message about his future in the public eye on Sunday night that wasn’t exactly subtle. The actor and former politician stated that he is too old to age gracefully in the eyes of the public.

From A Fistful of Dollars to Million Dollar Baby, Clint Eastwood has starred in a slew of unforgettable Americana films. This includes characters like as The Outlaw Josey Wales and Bronco Billy, as well as driving beat-up vehicles and a Gran Torino. All the while, he’s kept his characters at the highest levels of cinema.

On Sunday night, Eastwood sent a tweet that was both sad and elegantly stated in the way that only an Eastwood character could.

“I believe that the ability to mature gracefully is a valuable skill. For me, it’s too late,” the 91-year-old actor stated. ”

July 18, 2021 — Clint Eastwood (@ClintEastwo_)

Eastwood has been a high plains drifter, a pale rider, one dirty Harry, and a helper with two mules for sister Sarah, all while searching for the perfect world. He escaped Alcatraz, played “Misty for Me” on the radio, trained high-ranking marines for Heartbreak Ridge, and told an orangutan to give a stalking biker gang a “right turn.”

This is just the tip of the iceberg that is this actor’s colossal career.