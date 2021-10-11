Climate Crisis Live Updates: As Millions in China are displaced by floods, Biden’s ‘Best Chance to Save the Planet’ is called into question.

Before the COP26 climate change summit of world leaders later this month, the Democrats are still fighting over an infrastructure bill that President Biden has called the “best chance to preserve the planet.”

Hundreds of billions in tax credits are promised for companies that contribute to renewable energy sources or capture carbon emissions before they enter the atmosphere, as well as a variety of tax incentives for Americans to buy electric cars, according to the bill, which is currently in the balance.

Climate change is also having a disastrous effect in China’s Shanxi region, where over two million people have been relocated due to heavy flooding. In the United Kingdom, huge rallies near the capital city of London have been softly backed by Prince Charles, who said he understands the demonstrators’ “frustration.”

The president of South Africa has warned of ‘health, environmental, and economic concerns’ as a result of the climate catastrophe.

In his weekly message to South Africans this morning, Cyril Ramaphosa opted to stress the “severe health, environmental, and economic concerns for our country.”

As the climate issue worsens, he wrote to citizens about the “increasingly harmful repercussions on human health, water availability, food production, infrastructure, and migration.”

Drought and flooding are already having an impact on the livelihoods of many South Africans as a result of climate change. High levels of pollution, for example, afflict several villages in Mpumalanga, increasing respiratory illness and other ailments. Those who rely on the water for a living have already seen fish stocks decrease due to changing weather patterns and ocean temperatures.

He emphasized the necessity to “transition to a decarbonized economy” in order to “meet the requirements” of the country and avoid an impending economic calamity due to climate change’s impact on the agriculture sector.

Protesters from Greenpeace’shut down’ the site. Downing Street is a street in London. BREAKING Greenpeace activists have just taken down the Twitter account @10DowningStreet.

If @BorisJohnson approves the plan, we'll give him the statue he deserves.