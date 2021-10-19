Climate change activists sleep outside Kyrsten Sinema’s office, demanding action.

On Monday, Arizona activists held an overnight demonstration outside Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s office, demanding that she fight for climate change and other causes in the Democrats’ reconciliation package.

Movement of the Sunrise Outside of Sinema’s Phoenix office, Tempe planned the event. Participants were seen sleeping in sleeping bags outside the senator’s office in photos and videos shared on social media.

In a statement, Sunrise Tempe action lead Josie Mitz said, “We, her constituents, have decided to take action by staying outside of her office to convey that we are committed to providing excellent employment while also safeguarding the environment.”

Sinema has “turned her back on us to kowtow to Big Pharma and Exxon,” according to Jake Stoner, a member of the Tempe group. “That’s why I’m here to fight for the biggest public investment in America since The New Deal,” Stoner added. There is no climate. “There will be no deal.” Sunrise Movement Tempe and other Arizona groups are planning more rallies for Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ll be camping out outside Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s office all night to demand that she fight for us, not her funders! #SinemaSleepover pic.twitter.com/1cA7k8ZZ8T #NoClimateNoDeal October 19, 2021 — Sunrise Movement Tempe (@SunriseTempe) Sunrise Movement Tempe’s website states, “We will demonstrate that we will not stop, back down, or quit until we win the first big legislative success for our movement.”

A fully financed Civilian Climate Corps and renewable energy initiatives are two issues the group wants Sinema to support in the multibillion-dollar spending package. The group’s other top concerns include investing in public housing, expanding Medicare, and cutting prescription drug prices.

As negotiations continue on Capitol Hill, all eyes are on Sinema and West Virginia’s Joe Manchin. Democrats can’t afford to lose either senator’s support if they want to pass a budget measure through reconciliation, which allows them to pass it without Republican votes.

Sinema and Manchin have made it clear that they will not back the White House’s original $3.5 trillion price tag. Democrats are now seeking to reduce the bill’s cost to under $2 trillion.

“A changing climate costs Arizonans,” Sinema told The Arizona Republic in September. And right now, we have the chance to pass good policies to address it—which I am excited about. This is a condensed version of the information.