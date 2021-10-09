Clifford Owensby: Who Is He? Police dragged a disabled black man out of his car.

Clifford Owensby, a paraplegic Black man who refused to vacate his vehicle during a traffic stop in Dayton, Ohio, was dragged out of the car and onto the road by police, according to body camera evidence.

On September 30, in the 1200 block of West Grand Avenue, Owensby was dragged out of his car during a traffic stop.

A spectator filming the incident from across the street was the first to capture it on video. Through a public documents request, WHIO TV was able to collect footage from police body cameras.

