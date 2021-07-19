Cleaning nearly 800 tons of dead fish that washed ashore costs $61K per day in Florida City.

After spending an estimated $61,000 per day cleaning up roughly 800 tons of dead fish that washed up along the city’s shoreline over the previous month, St. Petersburg, Florida, is running low on supplies.

According to a city official, St. Petersburg has spent nearly $700,000 and engaged more than 150 employees everyday to help clear the vast amounts of dead marine life over the previous three weeks.

“We continue to clean up dead fish from our coastal waters seven days a week. We have inshore boats in the bayous and canals, in addition to the 150+ city personnel who use nets along the shoreline. “In Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, Pinellas County has enormous shrimp boats trying to block the dead fish from reaching the shore,” Public Works Administrator Claude D. Tankersley told This website on Monday.

The main cause of the flood of dead marine life is being blamed on a massive red tide, while officials say Tropical Storm Elsa may have played a role in bringing some of the remains to the shoreline.

A toxic algal bloom, often known as a red tide, happens when there is an extremely high concentration of microscopic algae, a plant-like organism, in the water. A red tide, which occurs naturally in the Gulf of Mexico, is exacerbated by the presence of nutrients such as nitrogen in the water.

The exceptionally high tide, according to experts, may have been caused in part by the ancient Piney Point phosphate facility in Manatee County. According to The Associated Press, a reservoir leak at Piney Point earlier this year released more than 200 million gallons of tainted water into the bay.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, at least 791 tons of dead marine life have been discovered around Pinellas County beaches, with more than 600 tons possibly coming from St. Petersburg’s coasts. St. Petersburg officials reported removing 142 tons of fish on July 14 alone.

While fish have made up the majority of the dead marine life, other animals such as dolphins, sea turtles, and stingrays have also been discovered. The majority of the fish are being hauled to the county incinerator, but some are not, according to officials. This is a condensed version of the information.