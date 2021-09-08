Cindy Crawford, at 55, recreates the iconic 1992 Pepsi commercial.

Cindy Crawford proved that age is just a number when she dressed up in the same costume as she did in her memorable 1992 Pepsi commercial.

In a modified version of the Super Bowl ad, the 55-year-old returned to the Halfway House Caf in Santa Clarita, California.

In the original, the Vogue star pulls up to the petrol station in a red Lamborghini and downs a can of Coke while two lads in a neighboring field look on, transfixed.

Her bouffant hair, silver hoop earrings, white tank top, and Daisy Duke shorts became immediate classics, inspiring innumerable recreations and even Halloween costumes.

The mother-of-two wore the same outfit again as she posed in front of a vintage convertible with two wolf-like dogs inside.

Crawford drank another can of Pepsi in the photo, which she posted to Instagram on Tuesday, explaining that she was reenacting the famous event for a good cause.

“Working with my friend @davidyarrow is always a pleasure and a delight… and even more so when it’s for a good cause,” she wrote. We went back to the Halfway House from the famous @pepsi commercial I did in 1992 to reenact the scene (with a David Yarrow twist) in the hopes of raising donations for the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, where my brother was treated for leukemia.”

Crawford was raised in DeKalb, Illinois, with her two sisters, but when she was eight years old, her younger brother, Jeffrey, was stricken with leukemia. He died tragically when he was three years old.

