Cicada Turns Out to Be Suspicious Buzzing From Dog’s Mouth.

Those who haven’t been enjoying the abundance of cicadas this summer might want to turn away, as a viral video shows the moments after a dog caught one in its mouth, complete with skin-crawling buzzing noise.

@sassafras 007, a dog owner and TikTok user, released a video of her dog Levy standing calmly three days ago, but a weird buzzing noise made it plain he was up to more than that.

As she approached him, she inquired, “What do you have?” She went on to say, “Why is your mouth producing that noise?” The buzzing sound is inescapable.

Levy looked aside sheepishly, periodically staring at his owner with a sorry expression on his face. She finally got him to open his jaws and release the source of the buzzing—a giant cicada that had fallen to the floor—after several attempts.

Cicadas are seen in locations every year, with some species emerging every year, but this year there was a significant increase. Magicicadas are a North American beetle genus that emerges from the earth every 13 to 17 years, depending on a variety of variables.

The Brood 10 colony awoke this summer after a 17-year sleep, and they did so in droves. The bugs emerged in mid-May to early June and live for four to six weeks above ground. They mate and lay their eggs during this time, making a noise that can reach 100 decibels, before dying and restarting the cycle.

Cicadas may be unpleasant to some, but they are edible to humans, and this year has seen a surge in cicada delights such as chocolate and pizza.

The bugs are also edible to dogs, which is fortunate for Levy, who appears to catch them in his jaws on a regular basis. Three videos from @sassafras 007’s TikTok account show him being forced to drop a bug from his lips.

Although cicadas are not dangerous or hazardous to dogs, the American Kennel Club recommends that they not be eaten on a frequent basis. The bugs’ exoskeleton shells can be difficult for dogs to digest and irritate their stomachs. This is a condensed version of the information.