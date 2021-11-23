Chrystul Kizer, who is he? After Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal, a black woman’s case has gotten a lot of attention.

Following Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal, protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, are urging for more attention to be paid to the case of Chrystul Kizer, a sex trafficking victim accused of killing her abuser when she was 17 years old.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges related to the deaths of two individuals and the injuring of a third during the turmoil that erupted in Kenosha last year following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, was able to convince the judge that he acted in self-defense.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, protesters who gathered on Sunday to protest Rittenhouse’s acquittal also mentioned Kizer.

They claim that her case should be resolved in the same way that Rittenhouse’s was.

According to WUWM, Bishop Tavis Grant of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition remarked on Sunday, “Show Chrystul Kizer the same attention.” “Extend the same pity to her. Create a hero out of her.” State Rep. David Bowen, a Democrat, urged demonstrators to devote the same kind of attention to Kizer’s cause as they did to Rittenhouse and Blake.

According to the Journal Sentinel, he remarked, “Now you have a chance to change the narrative.” “That if you truly believe in justice, as the Lord does, you, too, may battle for justice for that Black woman who so richly deserves it.” Kizer is facing charges in the 2018 homicide of Randall Volar III, who was 34 years old at the time. Kizer allegedly went to his home in Kenosha, shot him in the head, set his house on fire, and stole his car, according to prosecutors. Volar was being investigated for sex trafficking minor girls at the time of his death.

Prosecutors say Kizer’s murder of Volar was premeditated and motivated by a desire to steal from him, but her lawyers say she acted in self-defense. Affirmative defense exists under Wisconsin law for any crime committed as a “direct result” of being trafficked, although it has never been used in a homicide case.

In 2019, a court in Kenosha County found that Kizer couldn’t use that defense. However, an appeals court overturned that verdict earlier this year, ruling that Kizer may allege that her acts were the result of being trafficked. The ruling is being appealed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Julius Kim, a former attorney. This is a condensed version of the information.