Christine Wormuth: Who Is She? Joe Biden’s Army Secretary has been unanimously confirmed by ex-Obama officials.

Christine Wormuth, a former officer of the National Security Council (NSC) under previous President Barack Obama’s administration, has been unanimously confirmed as President Joe Biden’s Secretary of the Army by the United States Senate.

The Senate appointed Wormuth as the Army’s first female secretary on Thursday, making her the second woman under Biden to be appointed to a high Pentagon position after Kathleen Hicks, the deputy secretary of defense, according to the Associated Press. Senators grilled Wormuth on a variety of concerns within the Army, including sexual assault, during her hearing earlier this month, where she was warmly received.

While addressing before the Senate’s Armed Services Committee about recent scandals at the Army’s Fort Hood base in Texas including occurrences such as murder, suicide, and sexual assault, Wormuth stated she was “mad and irritated” at the facility’s inadequacies in dealing with crimes.

Wormuth also stressed the Army’s need to “place quite a bit of effort” on improving the character of its command at all levels to ensure soldier safety. Her previous work with the Pentagon includes prior posts as undersecretary of defense for policy and senior director for military policy at the National Security Council (NSC) under Obama.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

At the Pentagon, Wormuth led President Joe Biden’s transition team.

Her confirmation elevates her to one of the most important officials in a traditionally male-dominated defense establishment.

Many senators questioned Wormuth about a variety of personnel concerns that have plagued the Army, including racial tensions and stresses on a service that has been in battle in various conflict zones for the past two decades.

Following a string of crimes at Fort Hood, the Army’s treatment of sexual assaults and other forms of violence has come under fire. Military authorities at the station were not appropriately dealing with high instances of sexual assault and harassment, according to a review panel, and the sexual assault prevention program was completely ignored.

Wormuth also stated that younger soldiers must feel comfortable and have the ability to voice concerns if necessary.

She will take over her position at a time when military officials are under pressure to change their ways. This is a condensed version of the information.