Christine Wormuth Is Confirmed As Army Secretary—But Then She Isn’t

Christine Wormuth became the first woman to be confirmed as Army Secretary by the United States Senate—until the upper house abruptly revoked her nomination.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon nominee celebrated her historic appointment. “I am ecstatic to be confirmed as Secretary of the Army!” he exclaims. Wormuth sent out a tweet. “It is a huge honor and duty to serve in this capacity!”

“Proud to be part of YOUR Squad, ma’am,” wrote Michael Grinston, a sergeant major in the United States Army, in response to her tweet.

Hours afterwards, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) cast cold water on the appointment, requesting that Wormuth’s approval be revoked without explanation.

“As in executive session, I beg unanimous permission that the Senate viviate the earlier action on executive calendar 135,” Sen. Schumer stated on the Senate floor shortly before the end of the day’s session.

Sen. Schumer’s office has been contacted by Washington Newsday for clarification and additional comment. We’ve also reached out to the Department of Defense for comment.

Wormuth’s nomination was announced by the White House in April, along with a slew of other national security and law enforcement appointments.

“Christine is a true patriot who has dedicated her life to serving America and our nation’s security,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the time, according to the Associated Press. “I have no doubt that as Secretary of the Army, she would lead our soldiers and represent their families with honor and integrity.”

Wormuth served as the undersecretary of defense for policy under President Barack Obama, advising defense secretaries on international policy and national security. She was previously a deputy assistant secretary for homeland defense and civil support.

She also served on the National Security Council as a military policy director and began her career as a civil servant in the Defense Secretary’s office, where she spent for seven years. Wormuth is presently the director of the International Security and Defense Policy Center at RAND Corporation.

Wormuth’s confirmation hearing went off without a hitch, according to Defense News, however a Republican senator from North Dakota, Kevin Cramer, stated he was willing to oppose her nomination over one officer’s pay issues.

