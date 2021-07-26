Christine Todd Whitman, a former Republican governor, criticizes Republicans over vaccines and masks.

On MSNBC’s The Mehdi Hasan Show Sunday night, former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman, a Republican, chastised governors from her own party for their response to COVID-19.

Hasan questioned Whitman about Republican governors “like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott,” who have “let COVID run rampant in their state” and “haven’t been worried with low immunization rates, at least until now.” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has also been chastised.

He asked Whitman whether she thinks these governors have “blood on their hands,” and she replied, “They do.”

“You might call this Darwinism in a way,” she remarked. “In the latest outbreak, over 99 percent of those who died were unvaccinated, and they lived in red states.”

"Do Republican governors have blood on their hands?" I inquire?

“They do,” says former Republican governor Christine Todd Whitman. This is Darwinism in action… It’s like being on the Titanic and handing life jackets to passengers as the ship sinks, only to have them refused.”

She chastised Republican governors for “calling out Dr. Fauci” and informing their citizens that “these immunizations are somehow hazardous for you.”

Their response to the outbreak, according to Whitman, was akin to being on the Titanic.

“It’s like providing a life vest to someone on the Titanic and they refuse to take it,” the former governor remarked. “It boggles the mind.”

She feels that a change in tone from these governors on vaccines is unlikely to make a difference right now. “Unfortunately, I don’t think what they’re saying now will make that much of a difference since people have been hearing this other message for so long,” she said.

The offices of former Governor Whitman, as well as Governors DeSantis and Abbott, were contacted by this website on Monday afternoon, but no response was received.

Whitman served as Governor of New Jersey in the 1990s and early 2000s before becoming Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under President George W. Bush. She has been a vocal opponent of the modern Republican Party, and in the 2020 presidential race, she endorsed now-President Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

