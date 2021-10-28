Christina Nance was killed by a police officer in a police van. Her family is worried that they will never find out why.

The family of an Alabama woman found dead in a police van fears they will never know what happened to her because the circumstances surrounding her death are still being investigated.

On October 7, a police officer discovered Christina Nance’s body inside the van in the Huntsville Public Safety Complex parking lot.

An autopsy revealed no signs of foul play or trauma, according to Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill. After additional tests, including toxicology, are completed, Nance’s cause of death will be determined.

The family is anxious, according to Frank Matthews, a cousin of Nance’s and a representative for the family, that they will never learn how she died.

“We obviously have concerns,” he said, adding that the family may have to forward with funeral arrangements without the private autopsy they had hoped for.

The family has contacted forensic pathologists in Alabama and adjacent states, but has received no answer, he added. “We contacted four different pathologists in three separate states, as well as Alabama,” he explained. “No one answered to our request.” According to police, Nance entered the van on September 25 according to video evidence from a city surveillance camera. Her body was discovered 12 days later by an officer who observed shoes outside the van. At a news conference on October 15, the tape was displayed to reporters.

Investigators visited with Nance’s family that morning to show them the video of the events leading up to Nance’s murder, according to police chief Mark McMurray. In a statement, he stated, “We will continue to work with them during this tough period.”

Officers, according to Matthews, gave the family a different version of the tape than the one released at the news conference. He claimed the family’s version was “grainy,” and they weren’t persuaded it was her in the video.

Latausha Nance, Nance’s sister, expressed her optimism that the footage might reveal what had happened to her sister. She told a local television station, “I was thinking everything was going to be apparent, there was going to be some type of clear indicator… of how she died, and there wasn’t.” “Everything was a hazy fog. I’m not sure if that was my sister.” Matthews. This is a condensed version of the information.