Christa Pike, the only woman on Tennessee’s death row, is wanted by Colleen Slemmer’s mother to be executed.

Pike, Tennessee’s lone woman on death row, was condemned to death in 1995 for the murder of Colleen Slemmer, a 19-year-old woman.

In January 1995, Pike, her boyfriend Tadaryl Shipp, and their mutual friend Shadolla Peterson lured Slemmer to an isolated location on the University of Tennessee’s agriculture campus in Knoxville. At the time, they were all enrolled in a job training program for troublesome teenagers.

Pike and Shipp allegedly tortured the adolescent, including carving a pentagram into her chest, according to court filings. Pike then smashed Slemmer’s head with a large block of asphalt, keeping a piece for himself as a keepsake.

May Martinez, Slemmer’s mother, told WBIR that she still hasn’t received that piece and won’t until Pike, now 45, is executed.

Martinez told the broadcaster, “Honestly, my heart breaks every single day because I keep reliving it and reliving it.” “Before I die, I want this to happen. If not, no one will be able to see justice.”

Pike’s attorneys urged the Tennessee Supreme Court this week to recommend to Gov. Bill Lee that their client’s sentence be commuted to life in prison, noting her age at the time of the crime, her “serious” mental condition, and her “horrific” past.

The filing came in response to the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office requesting that the high court set a date for Pike’s execution, claiming that she had exhausted her appeals.

Shipp was the ringleader in the crime, but because he was 17 years old, he was ineligible for the death penalty, according to Pike’s attorneys. Shipp received a life sentence and will be eligible for parole in 2028.

“Had she been slightly younger at the time of the crime, like her co-defendant Shipp, Christa Pike would have been ineligible for the death penalty,” Pike’s attorneys wrote.

Meanwhile, Martinez told WBIR that both Pike and Shipp have been giving interviews about her daughter’s murder while behind bars.

“They both get fame from it. And I just want Christa down so I can end it,” she said.

If her execution goes ahead, Pike would be the first woman executed in Tennessee in over 200 years.

