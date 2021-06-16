Christa Pike, Tennessee’s only woman on death row, is fighting her execution.

Attorneys representing Tennessee’s sole woman on execution row are requesting that the state Supreme Court recommend to Gov. Bill Lee that her sentence be commuted to life in prison.

In August of last year, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office sought the Supreme Court to set a date for Christa Gail Pike’s execution, claiming she had exhausted her appeals.

Pike’s attorneys requested the court last week to commute their client’s sentence or postpone her execution, citing her age at the time of the crime, “serious” mental illness, and terrible upbringing in a court file.

In January 1995, Pike and two others took Colleen Slemmer to a rural location on the University of Tennessee’s agriculture campus, where they murdered her. At the time, all four were enrolled in a job training program for troublesome teenagers.

But only Pike received a death sentence; Pike’s then-boyfriend Tadaryl Shipp, who was 17 at the time, was sentenced to life in prison. In 2028, he will be eligible for release.

Shadolla Peterson, then 19 years old, pleaded guilty to being an accessory and was sentenced to six years of probation.

“Christa Pike would have been disqualified for the death penalty if she had been significantly younger at the time of the crime, like her codefendant Shipp,” her legal team wrote in the court petition.

They referenced Roper v Simmons, a landmark Supreme Court judgment from 2005 that ended the death sentence for minors.

The court set the age limit at 18, but Pike’s lawyers argued that it should be extended to 18-year-olds because scientific research reveals that the brain does not fully mature until after the age of 20.

They also claimed Shipp was the mastermind behind the murder and was abusive to Pike.

“At the time of Ms. Slemmer’s death, Mr. Shipp was 17 years old. They said, “Christa Pike was 18 years old.”

“That is the difference between a death sentence and parole eligibility in 2028. That difference cannot be equated with increased maturity or brain development. Christa was not more mature or more responsible than Mr. Shipp. At the time of the crime, Christa was only a year older than Shipp, and because of that slight difference in age, Shipp was ineligible for the death penalty.”

Pike’s attorneys also argued that their client suffers from severe mental illness and endured abuse, neglect and was raped twice as a child.

"Before.