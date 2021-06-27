Chris Wallace of Fox News confronts Rep. Jim Banks on the GOP’s vote against increased police funding.

Sunday anchor for Fox News Chris Wallace challenged Republican Indiana Congressman Jim Banks about Republicans’ choice to vote against President Joe Biden’s $350 billion program to improve police budget, after Banks authored an op-ed last week blaming Democrats for the increase in violent crime caused by fewer cops.

According to the Associated Press, Biden announced additional efforts this week to combat violent crime, which has been on the upswing since plunging during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden’s strategy included drawing attention to the fact that cities and states can utilize $350 billion of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package to hire more cops, invest in new technology, and construct summer job training and recreation programs for young people in an effort to reduce crime.

Banks accused Democrats of being responsible for an increase in crime through their “dehumanization of law enforcement,” claiming there is “overwhelming evidence connecting the rise in murders to the violent riots last summer and the Defund the Police movement” in an op-ed published on Fox News’ website.

Wallace questioned Banks and Republicans in the House and Senate for voting against Biden’s bill to support the police in reaction to the item.

“Congressman Banks, you, like every other Republican in the House and Senate, voted against that deal, against that $350 billion, so can’t you make the case that it’s you and the Republicans who are defunding the police?” Wallace was the one who inquired.

While Banks’ major point was that Democrats support defunding the police, Wallace pointed out that Biden’s program includes additional funding for towns and states to recruit more cops and take other measures to tackle violent crime.

In response, Banks repeated his op-ed argument, accusing Democrats, especially Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, of “dehumanizing” police officers and discouraging individuals from entering the force. Banks further claimed that Biden was being kept prisoner by a gang of progressive politicians known as “The Squad,” which includes Omar and Tlaib.

“You can give them more money, which is fine, but if they can’t recruit people to become cops because we’ve stigmatized one of America’s most respected professions, then we’re in trouble.” This is a condensed version of the information.