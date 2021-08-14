Chris Murphy, Adam Kinzinger Memories from an Afghanistan trip that contradict one other.

In a Twitter thread defining the US effort in Afghanistan as “flawed,” Representative Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, questioned facts of a bipartisan 2011 trip to Afghanistan posted by Senator Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat.

As the United States and its allies withdrew their forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban, an Islamist terrorist group, quickly took control of large swathes of the nation. While the deal that led to the withdrawal was signed by former President Donald Trump, Vice President Joe Biden has campaigned for the return of American soldiers and the end of America’s longest war.

Murphy, who was a member of the House of Representatives at the time, tweeted on Friday, “I want to share with you a tale from a 2011 trip to Afghanistan that perfectly illustrates why our mission there was faulty by design and why, despite the valor of our warriors, it’s time to leave.”

During a visit with the bipartisan delegation, he recounted traveling past farms near a little village in Herat Province.

2/ I was there with a bipartisan group from the House of Representatives. We wanted to witness Obama’s “surge” in action outside of Kabul.

Parmakan, a small town in Herat Province, was chosen by the military. It had previously been under Taliban control, but US forces had retaken it.

August 13, 2021 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT)

“The elders informed us about the Taliban raiding the town and stealing their crops. Farmers could now harvest in peace and sell their harvests at market prices thanks to US Army protection. The Taliban remained their consumers, but thanks to the United States, they were now paid,” Murphy added.

One field was full of poppy flowers, which are used to make heroin and opium, according to the Democratic senator.

“So the US is here defending the heroin trade that gives the Taliban with an income to maintain the insurgency we are supposed to be fighting?” I asked Rep. Adam Kenzinger [sic], one of the Republicans on the tour. Murphy penned the text.

Kinzinger, on the other hand, contested the story’s specifics in a Saturday Twitter post.

“This isn’t how I recall it. This is a condensed version of the information.