Chris Laundrie was mocked for joining the Son Search three weeks after it began.

Some social media users mocked Brian Laundrie’s father, Chris, after he joined the hunt for his son three weeks after it began.

Chris Laundrie is assisting Law Enforcement today in the hunt for Brian, according to Brian Entin of NewsNationNow. In a statement to The Washington Newsday, the Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, said, “Chris Laundrie is assisting Law Enforcement today in the search for Brian.”

“Chris was asked to point out any favorite paths or areas in the preserve that Brian might have visited. Although Chris and Roberta Laundrie offered this information verbally three weeks ago, on-site help is now regarded to be preferable, according to the statement. “The preserve, as well as the Laundries, have been closed to the public, but the parents have been cooperative since the search began.” Laundrie’s parents first reported him missing in early September, claiming that they last saw him on September 13. They told police enforcement that their son went for a hike at the Carlton Reserve in Florida, but he hasn’t been seen since.

Several Twitter users weighed in on the topic shortly after it was announced that Chris Laundrie would be entering the search, with many condemning Laundrie for arriving so late.

The Laundrie parents have been unable to assist in the search for their son since the Carlton Reserve has been closed to the public, as Bertolino mentioned in his statement.

“I find it interesting that Chris Laundrie has suddenly expressed an interest in assisting in the search for his son. This has been going on for three weeks, and the Laundries have refused to help in any way. Why are you doing this now? Someone should keep an eye on their house just in case,” tweeted Twitter user Bethany Victoria.

"I find it interesting that Chris Laundrie has suddenly expressed an interest in assisting in the search for his son. This has been going on for three weeks, and the Laundries have refused to help in any way. Why are you doing this now? Someone should keep an eye on their house just in case," tweeted Twitter user Bethany Victoria.