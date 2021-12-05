Chris Cuomo’s statement on CNN raises concerns about ‘further information.’

The inclusion of “new material” that emerged during a review of the anchor’s conduct in CNN’s announcement of Chris Cuomo’s termination on Saturday has sparked doubts.

The anchor was suspended by the network on Tuesday after the attorney general of Fresh York disclosed new data showing that he was more involved than previously known in assisting his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was accused of sexual harassment earlier this year.

He was sacked on Saturday, according to reports.

In a statement, CNN said, “Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further examination of new material that came to light about his role with his brother’s defense.”

“We hired a reputable law company to perform the investigation, and we fired him immediately. Additional information has come to light during the course of the review. Regardless of the firing, we will conduct an investigation as necessary.” #BREAKING: This is not a joke. — When CNN fired Chris Cuomo, Jim Acosta was on the air, and he had to convey the news to viewers alongside Brian StelterIncredible. pic.twitter.com/h2gcnMh1Q3 Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) (@CurtisHouck) (@CurtisHouck) (@CurtisHo 4 December 2021 On Saturday, CNN’s media correspondent Brian Stelter spoke with anchor Jim Acosta about the situation, claiming that his former colleague had broken journalistic ethics and norms “not once, but many times.” According to Stelter, new research suggests Chris Cuomo was “essentially acting like a staffer” while his brother fought for his job. “And he was doing all of this while working for CNN,” he continued.

He also brought up the network’s statement’s mention of “further information.”

“Just to be absolutely open with the audience,” Stelter continued, “it also says there’s further material that came to light later this week.” “We have no idea what that is. I’ve made a request. There will be no explanations as to what that could be.” “Do we know when this new material will be released to the public and will have a sense of what this extra information was?” Acosta continued. Stelter responded, ” “I’m not sure if it will ever happen. That, I believe, is extremely ambiguous.” Fellow journalists and others who were interested in the “new information” flocked to Twitter to demand an explanation from CNN. This is a condensed version of the information.