Chris Cuomo was fired by CNN because he ‘broke our rules’ by assisting Governor Brother, who is under pressure.

CNN fired Chris Cuomo on Saturday, citing an inquiry into allegations that he assisted his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in responding to sexual harassment allegations.

In a tweet, CNN stated: “Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending the outcome of an investigation into new facts about his role in his brother’s defense. We hired a reputable law firm to perform the investigation, and we fired him immediately. Additional information has come to light during the course of the review. Regardless of the firing, we will conduct an investigation as necessary.” Cuomo issued the following statement on Twitter on Saturday: “This isn’t how I envisioned my tenure at CNN ending, but I’ve already explained why and how I assisted my brother. So, as painful as this is, I am incredibly proud of the Cuomo Prime Time crew and the job we performed as CNN’s number one show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and shall miss that great bunch of people that accomplished so much.” Chris Cuomo was fired from CNN, according to a statement. pic.twitter.com/yKPwYtMznD — CNN Public Relations (@CNNPR) 4 December 2021 Cuomo was first suspended last Tuesday after the New York attorney general’s office released transcripts alleging that he assisted and advised his brother’s reaction to sexual harassment charges. Andrew Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment by a number of accusers.

December 4, 2021 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo)

According to the transcripts, he allegedly used his position to gather information about his brother’s accusers. They claimed he also pledged to look into the possibility of Politico and The New Yorker publishing articles regarding his brother.

CNN said he “violated our rules” when he was suspended on Tuesday.

“We also acknowledged his unusual position and understood his need to prioritize his family over his profession,” CNN stated on Tuesday. “However, these records indicate that he was more involved in his brother’s operations than we previously suspected.” Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor of New York on August 10th, a week after Attorney General Letitia James delivered her report. This is a condensed version of the information.