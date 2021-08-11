Chris Cuomo is asked if he advised Andrew Cuomo to resign amid a CNN storm.

Andrew Cuomo’s brother refused to clarify if he had advised him to quit on the day he announced his resignation as governor of New York.

Chris Cuomo is taking a week off from his CNN talk show, Cuomo Prime Time, for a “planned vacation” that coincides with his birthday. On Monday, he turned 51 years old.

However, the separation came as his elder brother faced widespread calls to resign following the release of a report by the New York State attorney general alleging that the governor had sexually assaulted 11 women.

Andrew Cuomo has denied wrongdoing, but on Tuesday he announced his resignation, stating, “Given the circumstances, the best way I can contribute now is if I step aside and allow government get back to governing, and that’s what I’ll do.”

A Fox News reporter reached his brother at a yacht yard in Sag Harbor, New York, later that evening. Chris Cuomo was asked, “Have you spoken to your brother today, sir?” by the reporter. The anchor responded, “Of course I have.”

He didn’t answer to follow-up inquiries about whether he had encouraged the governor to quit or whether he was still advising him.

The reporter then questioned, “Do you think that’s an ethical conflict?” Chris Cuomo said, “I believe you have a job to do, and I’m going to let you do it.”

According to the New York Times, Chris Cuomo has spoken with his brother on the phone several times in the last week, advising him to quit.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, CNN’s lead media correspondent Brian Stelter verified the Times article, citing his own source who stated Chris Cuomo had encouraged his brother to resign.

After it was revealed that the host had discussed how to deal to the incident with his brother’s advisers, he apologized on his show in May. Chris Cuomo’s participation in the conversations was deemed “inappropriate” by CNN.

According to the New York Times, the network prevented him from discussing strategy with the governor’s advisers afterward, but did not prevent him from speaking directly with his brother about it.

