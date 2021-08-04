Chris Cuomo dismisses Andrew Cuomo’s report revealing that he advised his brother.

Chris Cuomo, a CNN anchor, has remained mute on his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, after an investigation accused the politician of sexually harassing 11 women, and revealed that he was assisted in formulating a statement by his TV host brother when the claims first appeared.

New York Attorney General Letitia James stated on Tuesday afternoon that an investigation determined that Governor Andrew Cuomo broke many federal and state laws and created a hostile work environment by allegedly sexually assaulting 11 current and former workers.

“Governor Andrew Cuomo harassed multiple women,” James said at a press conference on Tuesday, before adding that the investigation “has revealed conduct that corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government and shines light on injustice that can be present at the highest levels of government.”

Andrew Cuomo issued a video shortly after the press conference disputing the allegations, saying he never touched anyone improperly or made sexual advances, but several prominent Democrats, including President Joe Biden, have called on him to quit.

In addition to the allegations leveled against the New York governor, Chris Cuomo was mentioned in the report, as the inquiry revealed that he assisted in the drafting of a response to his brother’s initial sexual harassment allegations on February 28.

The CNN anchor’s involvement in the probe came after The Washington Post reported earlier this year that Chris Cuomo had joined a conference call with his brother and aides to push him not to resign amid the multiple allegations.

While Chris Cuomo has not covered the charges his brother is facing, he has engaged in strategy calls with the governor’s staff about how to respond to the claims of sexual misconduct, according to a statement shared with This website in May.

When the governor’s brother claimed he “clearly” couldn’t cover him on TV when the charges first broke, Chris Cuomo stuck to that policy on Tuesday night during his show, Cuomo Prime Time.

During his broadcast on Tuesday, he didn’t discuss the story or the claims against him and his brother, instead telling viewers that. This is a condensed version of the information.