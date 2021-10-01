Chris Cuomo claims that a man bravely caught an alligator because his last name was Italian.

CNN presenter Chris Cuomo praised a 36-year-old guy who bravely captured a huge alligator in a garbage can in Florida on Thursday night, saying that he was able to pull it off because his last name was Italian.

The viral video shows Eugene Bozzi, an army veteran from north Philadelphia, pushing a garbage can outside his Orange County house to trap the six-foot beast. Bozzi, who is wearing Adidas slides, approaches the alligator while the reptile backs away.

Bozzi shifts the bin lid over the alligator, which thrashes around as he tries to restrain it, after a few seconds of creeping towards it. The alligator tips within the bin as he carefully pushes it up, and he manages to hastily close the lid on the bin so he can relocate the animal. Bozzi then transports the alligator to a neighboring river, releasing it after walking backwards down a hill on slides.

On Tuesday, Bozzi posted a video of the capture to his Instagram feed. According to the New York Post, Bozzi got the notion to utilize the garbage can after viewing Animal Planet films.

Cuomo described it as “an epic confrontation between a man and an alligator,” but was taken aback when he discovered Bozzi had never done anything like it before and had no prior experience with alligators.

Cuomo told his viewers after watching the footage that he “finally figured out why it made sense, joking that it was” because Bozzi had an Italian last name. “Italian blood, B-O-Z-Z-I. That alligator was doomed from the start.”

The CNN host had a Skype chat with Bozzi, inquiring about his thoughts on the video’s tremendous reception. The alligator was “very deprived and fatigued after going through that ordeal,” according to Bozzi, who merely wanted to “make sure everything was okay” and get it away from his children.

“Obviously, you care about your children, because who would take on an alligator?” Cuomo had inquired. “How did you come to the conclusion that this is the best technique to catch the alligator?”

Bozzi claimed his children ride their bicycles in their neighborhood and recently encountered a small alligator, which he grabbed by the tail and relocated away from them. Later, one of his daughters. This is a condensed version of the information.