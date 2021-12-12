Chris Cuomo and Andrew Cuomo, the ‘Disgraced’ brothers, are mocked in a ‘Saturday Night Live’ skit.

The “unemployed” Cuomo brothers, Andrew and Chris, as well as other public figures, were mocked in the cold open of Saturday Night Live’s return from hiatus this week.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was played by Kate McKinnon again in this episode. “I’m back!” exclaims the narrator. According to McKinnon’s Fauci. “Do people still think I’m attractive, or have we moved on?” McKinnon’s Fauci went on to talk about the new Omicron coronavirus variety and how anyone who had received two coronavirus vaccine doses and booster shots should be fine.

“With the growth in COVID instances, people are still asking a lot of questions.” Is traveling safe? Is it still possible for me to use this to get out of trouble? Before presenting the audience sketches about handling the pandemic during the holidays, McKinnon’s Fauci declared, “I would like to never work again.”

SNL cast members acted out what it’s like to go to a meal, fly, and visit Santa at the mall in the scenarios.

The scenarios became more detailed as time went on, with one illustrating how “two unemployed brothers” spend Christmas Day.

“Hello, my name is Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced former governor of New York,” Pete Davidson stated. Andrew Dismukes said, “And I’m disgraced former CNN host Chris Cuomo.”

“And due of COVID, we both lost our jobs,” Davidson remarked.

“That’s not why you lost your jobs,” McKinnon, as Fauci, responded.

“Family is all we have,” Davidson’s Andrew Cuomo said after joining the couple.

“Yeah, as of two weeks ago,” Dismukes said afterward.

Andrew Cuomo resigned in August, only days after an investigation revealed that he had sexually assaulted many female staffers.

Chris Cuomo was sacked from CNN last week when it was discovered that he was more active than previously known in assisting his older brother with the sexual harassment allegations. It was later revealed that a woman had made a sexual assault claim against Chris Cuomo just days before the network dismissed him. The charges, according to his spokeswoman, are false.

Reps were also the subject of SNL’s cold open. Cecily Strong and Chloe Fineman play Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, respectively. Both are seen with semi-automatic guns in their hands.

