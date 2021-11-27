Chris Christie touts his presidential ‘talent,’ undeterred by Trump’s hint at a run in 2024.

Chris Christie believes he has the “skill” and “capacity” to be president, but he has yet to decide whether or not he will run in 2024.

In statements to the Associated Press released on Saturday, Christie highlighted his credentials and prospective presidential ambitions. Despite former President Donald Trump’s numerous hints that he will seek re-election in 2024, the former New Jersey Republican governor, who led the Garden State from 2010 to 2018, made his pitch.

Christie told the Associated Press, “If I see a path to victory, I’ll run.” “And I believe I have the talents, talent, and ability to make a difference in our party and throughout the country. And, at 59 years old, I’m certainly not ready to retire. But I’m not going to do it unless I see a clear road to victory. As a result, I’m not making any decisions right now.” Christie has been a harsh critic of Trump’s unfounded allegations that the 2020 election was “rigged” against him. Christie supported Trump in 2016 and again in 2020, even helping him prepare for debates against his Democratic opponents.

“As Republicans, we must break free from the shackles of unending grievances. We must shift our focus to the future and stop wallowing in the past. We must face the facts of the 2020 election and learn from them rather than avoiding them “Christie penned Republican Rescue, a new book.

Christie pushed back against Trump’s and his GOP friends’ bogus statements about the 2020 race during a recent speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Nevada.

“We can no longer talk about the past and past elections—no matter how you feel about that topic, no matter how you feel about that election, it is over,” he remarked.

Trump reacted angrily to the remarks. “Chris Christie was just utterly butchered by his words that Republicans had to move on from the past, meaning the 2020 Election Fraud,” the former president declared in an official statement.

Christie has chastised Trump for spreading false information about the 2016 presidential election, but he has reaffirmed his support for Trump’s ideas. He is as well. This is a condensed version of the information.