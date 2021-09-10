Chris Christie claims that the Republican Party needs to get rid of QAnoners, White Supremacists, and Conspiracies.

Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, has stated that the Republican Party must “discredit the extremists in our midsts,” including QAnon adherents, white racists, and conspiracy theorists.

Christie includes conspiracy theorists who claim that extensive voter fraud “stole” the 2020 presidential election from Republican former President Donald Trump, who lost by more than 7 million votes. There is no proof of massive fraud, according to Trump’s attorney general and the head of election security.

“Listen, as Republicans, we have to get out of the quagmire of never-ending grievances,” Christie stated. “We must discredit the fanatics who live among us.”

He made the remarks at a speech to the Reagan Foundation on Thursday evening, which is dedicated to promoting former Republican President Ronald Reagan’s conservative beliefs.

Professional GOP political consultants have encouraged conservative legislators to “pander to the lies and the liars,” according to Christie.

“They say, ‘The lies are insane, but all you have to do is nod and seem to agree.’ Say as little as possible, then flee and duck as the media come after you. And whatever you do, don’t offend the truth doubters, conspiracy theorists, QAnoners, white supremacists, or other wild fanatics who are making a lot of noise these days,” Christie said. “Silently bow to the trolls on Twitter and Facebook. If they don’t, they may easily come after you.’”

Republicans should learn from Reagan’s response to The John Birch Society, according to Christie (JBS). During the 1960s, the JBS believed that anti-American communists filled most of the federal government and the civil rights movement. The JBS also pushed the chemical laetrile as a cancer cure, despite the fact that it is useless against the disease.

According to Christie, Republican presidential contender Barry Goldwater was afraid of alienating his voter base by criticizing the JBS in 1964. Despite the JBS’ rising national influence, Reagan, then a candidate for governor of California, teamed up with conservative writer William F. Buckley Jr. in 1965 to publicly denounce the group as an extremist fringe within the GOP.

“Real leaders don’t listen to opinion surveys. “They were modified by [Reagan],” Christie remarked. “In his election for [California], Reagan’s rejection of extremism was a shining example of that philosophy. This is a condensed version of the information.