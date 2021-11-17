Chris Christie claims that he is “not really” aware of Tucker Carlson’s activities.

As MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace quizzed Chris Christie on why his book about truth deniers and conspiracy theories didn’t take on Fox News, Christie said he’s “not really” aware of what Tucker Carlson does.

Christie, a former New Jersey governor and Trump ally, went on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House on Tuesday to promote his new book, Republican Rescue: Saving the Party From Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and Joe Biden’s Dangerous Policies.

“You don’t take on Fox News in the book because it’s about conspiracies and lies.” “Why not?” you could ask. Christie was the one who asked Wallace. “Did you watch the Tucker Carlson show?” Christie stated, “I don’t watch it.”

Wallace inquired, “Are you aware of what he does?”

Christie replied, “Not really.” “It’s not something I pay much attention to.” @NicolleD Chris Christie to Wallace: “In 2024, you may or may not back Donald Trump. You have the option of running for president or not. Furthermore, a book about liars and conspiracy theorists has nothing to do with Fox News.” pic.twitter.com/YNGknXdVae November 16, 2021 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) “It’s a book with truth deniers and conspiracy theorists on the cover, and you’ve criticized CNN, The New York Times, and MSNBC, but not Fox?” Wallace persisted. Christie responded that he wasn’t attacking the news organizations as denialists, but rather as prejudiced.

Wallace then told him, “I don’t think it’s an intellectually honest case to make against conspiracy theories without taking on Fox News.”

Christie answered, “Listen, then you can write that in your book.”

“Well, I’m not trying to save the Republican Party,” she stated emphatically.

“I guess my question is, you want to run for president, what’s your connection with Fox News going to be?” Wallace said, later asking Christie: “I guess my question is, you want to run for president, what’s your relationship with Fox News going to be?”

Christie, who ran for president unsuccessfully in 2016, responded, “First and foremost, I didn’t declare I wanted to run for president.” That’s what you said. So let’s get that out of the way.” “A lot of people have stated it in the previous few days,” she remarked, noting that Christie has not corrected them.

“Do you think Fox News in primetime is healthy for the country or bad?” she questioned, returning to Fox News.

Christie resisted once more. ” There are shows like that. This is a condensed version of the information.